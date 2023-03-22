LIVE Updates | Delhi Budget 2023-24: Arvind Kejriwal Led AAP Govt To Present State Budget Shortly

New Delhi: The chaos around presentation of the Delhi Budget was cleared yesterday (Tuesday) after the Union Home Ministry approved the Budget which was earlier scheduled to be tabled in the assembly on Tuesday. Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot will present the state Budget today (March 22).

The AAP government had to first provide clarification on the allocation of funds for infrastructure and advertisements to the Home Ministry, after which it got approval to present the Budget.

Here are the Live Updates of Delhi Budget 2023