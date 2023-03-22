LIVE Updates | Delhi Budget 2023-24: Arvind Kejriwal Led AAP Govt To Present State Budget Shortly
Delhi Budget 2023-24 Latest Updates: The AAP government had to first provide clarification on the allocation of funds for infrastructure and advertisements to the Home Ministry, after which it got approval to present the Budget.
New Delhi: The chaos around presentation of the Delhi Budget was cleared yesterday (Tuesday) after the Union Home Ministry approved the Budget which was earlier scheduled to be tabled in the assembly on Tuesday. Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot will present the state Budget today (March 22).
Here are the Live Updates of Delhi Budget 2023
Delhi Budget 2023 will be Kailash Gahlot's first Budget as Delhi’s Finance Minister
Tomorrow, I shall present the @ArvindKejriwal Govt’s Budget for FY 2023-24 & my 1st as Delhi’s Finance Minister.
This budget is poised to serve the best interest of citizens & take our city to greater heights.
Tomorrow will be recalled as a historic day for Delhi’s development. pic.twitter.com/vcNZP5QggH
— Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) March 21, 2023
Delhi Budget 2023-24 Latest Updates: Arvind Kejriwal reacts angrily
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted angrily over the Budget loggerhead. He alleged that the Government had delayed it for ego fulfilment
MHA's approval of Budget paved the way for presentation of Delhi Budget in the Assembly today
Following clarification from the AAP administration, the Union Home Ministry accepted the Delhi Budget on Tuesday
Kailash Gahlot, Delhi finance minister, will address the Delhi Legislative Assembly at 11:00
