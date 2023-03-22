topStoriesenglish2586551
NewsBusinessEconomy
BUDGET

LIVE Updates | Delhi Budget 2023-24: Arvind Kejriwal Led AAP Govt To Present State Budget Shortly

Delhi Budget 2023-24 Latest Updates: The AAP government had to first provide clarification on the allocation of funds for infrastructure and advertisements to the Home Ministry, after which it got approval to present the Budget.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 10:24 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | Delhi Budget 2023-24: Arvind Kejriwal Led AAP Govt To Present State Budget Shortly
LIVE Blog

New Delhi: The chaos around presentation of the Delhi Budget was cleared yesterday (Tuesday) after the Union Home Ministry approved the Budget which was earlier scheduled to be tabled in the assembly on Tuesday. Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot will present the state Budget today (March 22).

The AAP government had to first provide clarification on the allocation of funds for infrastructure and advertisements to the Home Ministry, after which it got approval to present the Budget.

Here are the Live Updates of Delhi Budget 2023

22 March 2023
10:16 AM

LIVE Updates | Delhi Budget 2023-24: FM Kailash Gahlot to present Budget today

Delhi Budget 2023 will be Kailash Gahlot's first Budget as Delhi’s Finance Minister

10:14 AM

Delhi Budget 2023-24 Latest Updates: Arvind Kejriwal reacts angrily

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted angrily over the Budget loggerhead. He alleged that the Government had delayed it for ego fulfilment

10:13 AM

LIVE Updates | Delhi Budget 2023-24: FM Kailash Gahlot's Budget presentation today

MHA's approval of Budget paved the way for presentation of Delhi Budget in the Assembly today

10:13 AM

LIVE Updates | Delhi Budget 2023-24: FM Kailash Gahlot's Budget presentation today

Following clarification from the AAP administration, the Union Home Ministry accepted the Delhi Budget on Tuesday

10:03 AM

LIVE Updates | Delhi Budget 2023-24: FM Kailash Gahlot to present Budget today

Kailash Gahlot, Delhi finance minister, will address the Delhi Legislative Assembly at 11:00

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926