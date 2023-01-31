Economic Survey 2023 Live Updates: Matter of Pride for Entire Country, Says PM Modi on Prez Murmu's Maiden address to Joint Sitting of Parliament

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will shortly table the Economic Survey for 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The annual survey will be presented soon after President Droupadi Murmu`s Address to both Houses of Parliament.

The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, will give insights into the state of the economy and various indicators in the current financial year 2022-23 (April-March) and outlook for the next year.

The survey, also regarded as the official report card of the union government, gives a roadmap for the country's economy and spells the way forward. The Economic Survey provides a summary of the annual economic development across the country during the financial year. The annual survey analyses the trends in infrastructure, agricultural and industrial production, employment, prices, exports, imports, money supply, foreign exchange reserves and other factors having an impact on the Indian economy and the Budget.

Meanwhile, Daniel Leigh, Division Chief, Research Department of the IMF has said that Inflation in India is expected to come down from 6.8 percent in the current fiscal year ending March 31 to 5 percent the next fiscal, and then drop further to 4 percent in 2024,

