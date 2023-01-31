Economic Survey 2023 Live Updates: Matter of Pride for Entire Country, Says PM Modi on Prez Murmu's Maiden address to Joint Sitting of Parliament
The Economic Survey document will give insights into the state of the economy and various indicators in the current financial year 2022-23 (April-March) and outlook for the next year.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will shortly table the Economic Survey for 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The annual survey will be presented soon after President Droupadi Murmu`s Address to both Houses of Parliament.
The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, will give insights into the state of the economy and various indicators in the current financial year 2022-23 (April-March) and outlook for the next year.
The survey, also regarded as the official report card of the union government, gives a roadmap for the country's economy and spells the way forward. The Economic Survey provides a summary of the annual economic development across the country during the financial year. The annual survey analyses the trends in infrastructure, agricultural and industrial production, employment, prices, exports, imports, money supply, foreign exchange reserves and other factors having an impact on the Indian economy and the Budget.
Meanwhile, Daniel Leigh, Division Chief, Research Department of the IMF has said that Inflation in India is expected to come down from 6.8 percent in the current fiscal year ending March 31 to 5 percent the next fiscal, and then drop further to 4 percent in 2024,
Inflation in India as in other countries is expected to come down from 6.8 percent in 2022 to 5 percent in 2023 and then 4 percent coming towards the target in 2024, the the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief added.
Matter of pride for entire country that President Murmu will give her first address to joint sitting of Parliament in session, says PM Modi
Recognised voices in world of economy bringing positive messages for country from all round: PM Modi ahead of Budget Session's start, says PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi Speaking at the start of Budget Session of Parliament
Speaking at the start of Budget Session of Parliament. https://t.co/3F7I8SKd8O
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 31, 2023
Economic Survey 2023-24 Live Updates: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran's Press Conference
Press Conference by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Economic Survey 2022-23 at National Media Centre, New Delhi will start at 2pm
Economic Survey 2023-24 Live Updates: Theme of Economic Survey
The most important feature which many will look out for is its central theme. Last year`s central theme was `Agile Approach`, which put emphasis on India`s economic response to the Covid-19 Pandemic shock
Economic Survey 2023-24 Live Updates: Last Year's Economic Survey Theme
The preface of the Economic Survey 2022 stated that the "Agile approach" was based on feedback loops, real-time monitoring of actual outcomes, flexible responses, safety-net buffers and so on.Along with the sectoral chapters, the Survey document also adds new need-based chapters that need focus.
Budget Session of Parliament Begins Today
The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31 with the address of the president to both the Houses and conclude on April 6
Budget Session of Parliament to Conclude on April 6
The first part of the session will conclude on February 14. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the session and continue till April 6
Economic Survey 2023-24 Live Updates: Prez to address joint sitting of Parliament at 11 AM
President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of Parliament at 11 AM following which FM Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey
