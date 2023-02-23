topStoriesenglish2576379
LIVE Updates | Gujarat Budget 2023-24: FM Kanubhai Desai to Unveil State Budget Tomorrow

This would be the state's first budget following the December 2022 Assembly elections, where the BJP held power with a commanding majority and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was elected for a second term.

The Gujarat Assembly's budget session started from today (Thursday) in Gandhinagar while the state budget for FY 2023–24 will be unveiled on Friday by finance minister Kanubhai Desai. 

 

In a meeting on Wednesday, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) addressed the Assembly's comprehensive programme for the more than three-week-long session, according to an official statement.

 

23 February 2023
16:40 PM

LIVE Updates | Gujarat Budget 2023-24: BAC Addressed Assembly's comprehensive programme

In a meeting on Wednesday, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) addressed the Assembly's comprehensive programme for the more than three-week-long session, according to an official statement

