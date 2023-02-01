Income Tax Slabs Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: All eyes will be on the statements on taxes when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivers her Union Budget speech on On Wednesday (February 1, 2023). The central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is largely anticipated to give the common person some tax relief this year though, concerns have been voiced in the Economic Survey about difficulties on the fiscal front.

While on one hand, the slowdown in the economy is affecting tax receipts on the other hand state spending is increasing. The industries, business sectors and market analysts are earnestly hoping that the NDA government's final full budget before the Lok Sabha polls will be on employment generation and inclusive growth.

"Both official and unofficial sources confirm that employment levels have risen in the current financial year, as the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) shows that the urban unemployment rate for people aged 15 years and above declined from 9.8 per cent in the quarter ending September 2021 to 7.2 per cent a year later (quarter ending September 2022). This is accompanied by an improvement in the labour force participation rate (LFPR) as well, confirming the emergence of the economy out of the pandemic-induced slowdown early in 2022-23," the survey noted in its chapter on India`s inclusive growth.

While on one hand the Industry expects Budget to provide thrust to boost the domestic economy holistically by leveraging all possible fiscal tools, the common man is pinning its hopes on the Finance Minister to bring an appreciable change in the tax bracket.

The Income Tax slabs and tax rates have not been changed for a long time now. Though the Finance Minister introduced a new tax regime in the Budget in 2020, it did come with a catch on deductions. A change in the income tax slab will come as a huge relief for millions of individual taxpayers who are reeling under high inflation.

