Income Tax Slabs Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Budget 2023 is being eagerly watched by the salaried employees who have pinned a lot of hope on the government on getting tax relief.
Income Tax Slabs Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: All eyes will be on the statements on taxes when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivers her Union Budget speech on On Wednesday (February 1, 2023). The central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is largely anticipated to give the common person some tax relief this year though, concerns have been voiced in the Economic Survey about difficulties on the fiscal front.
While on one hand, the slowdown in the economy is affecting tax receipts on the other hand state spending is increasing. The industries, business sectors and market analysts are earnestly hoping that the NDA government's final full budget before the Lok Sabha polls will be on employment generation and inclusive growth.
"Both official and unofficial sources confirm that employment levels have risen in the current financial year, as the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) shows that the urban unemployment rate for people aged 15 years and above declined from 9.8 per cent in the quarter ending September 2021 to 7.2 per cent a year later (quarter ending September 2022). This is accompanied by an improvement in the labour force participation rate (LFPR) as well, confirming the emergence of the economy out of the pandemic-induced slowdown early in 2022-23," the survey noted in its chapter on India`s inclusive growth.
While on one hand the Industry expects Budget to provide thrust to boost the domestic economy holistically by leveraging all possible fiscal tools, the common man is pinning its hopes on the Finance Minister to bring an appreciable change in the tax bracket.
The Income Tax slabs and tax rates have not been changed for a long time now. Though the Finance Minister introduced a new tax regime in the Budget in 2020, it did come with a catch on deductions. A change in the income tax slab will come as a huge relief for millions of individual taxpayers who are reeling under high inflation.
Budget Income Tax Announcements: Deferred tax on ESOP to be extended to employees not just of certain eligible startups but also to employees of all private companies
Expectation: There is no logic to granting this relaxation only to employees of certain eligible startups. Employees of ALL unlisted companies should be eligible for deferment of tax on exercise of ESOPs, and they should all be taxed only when they receive income at the time of sale of the shares in a liquidity event. There could be fast-growing unlisted companies that could be more mature and don’t meet qualification criteria for “eligible startups” and there’s no reason to deny them an ability to hire and incentivize employees through the ESOP route, says Vijay Sambamurthi, Founder and Managing Partner, Lexygen
Budget Income Tax Announcements: Angel Tax Exemption to be Extended to all Companies, and not just for certain registered startups
In the first instance, taxing private companies for raising domestic capital (other than from registered venture capital funds) rather than foreign capital is patently unfair and not justifiable. While the government has attempted to address this concern, providing an exemption only to certain registered startups is a sub-optimal solution, in my view, as startup registration is conditional on many factors, which some startups may not be able to fulfil as it could impede growth. The government should therefore, in my view, totally eliminate this “angel tax” clause for all companies, and instead, only introduce a clause empowering government to issue notices in cases where the transaction is prima facie, not appearing genuine fundraising by an operating company, says Vijay Sambamurthi, Founder and Managing Partner, Lexygen
Budget Income Tax Announcements: Differential STCG tax rate for non-residents and residents
To boost global angel and VC investments, the Budget should bring parity in capital gains tax rates applicable for non-residents and residents. Currently, non-residents pay a significantly higher tax at approx 42.75% on STCG in comparison to Indian residents. Coupled with the huge problem of forex-related erosion of gains (in dollar terms), this differential tax rate can very materially lower the return for a foreign investor compared to an Indian investor in the wsame startup! I am aware of several prominent VCs and star angel investors from around the world who totally stay away from investing in Indian startups on account of this. This ultimately hurts Indian startups and their ability to raise quality global capital, says Vijay Sambamurthi, Founder and Managing Partner, Lexygen
Income Tax Slabs Budget 2023 LIVE: Increase Limits Under Section 80C
The salaried employee in India constitutes a big chunk of the percentage who files the annual income tax returns and pay taxes to the Government. With the increase in the inflation rate, and the long-drawn covid impact has resulted in increase in the average cost of living, and substantial decrease in savings thus has impacted the lower- and middle-class individuals drastically. The people expect some relief by way of increasing or revising the tax slabs, increasing the limits under section 80C, increase in deduction for housing loan interests and standard deduction. Further, HRA deductions for cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune that are still in the bracket of 40% of salary shall be included in the bracket of metro cities, said Dharmendra Chachan, Parrtner, Chachan & Lath LLP
