topStoriesenglish2576432
NewsBusinessEconomy
ODISHA BUDGET 2023-24

LIVE Updates | Odisha Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari to Present State Budget Tomorrow

New irrigation facilities, payment incentives under KALIA, and other farm sector subsidies, according to government sources, maybe major focus points in agriculture.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 08:18 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | Odisha Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari to Present State Budget Tomorrow
LIVE Blog

New Delhi: The state budget for the fiscal year 2023–2024 is set to be presented by Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari tomorrow (February 24, 2023). Naveen Patnaik-led government might strive to appease everyone as this would be the last full-fledged budget of the present administration before its five-year tenure ends in May 2024.

New irrigation facilities, payment incentives under KALIA, and other farm sector subsidies, according to government sources, maybe major focus points in agriculture. Also, the administration might reveal fresh farming-related initiatives.

Stay connected with us for live updates on Odisha Budget 2023-24

23 February 2023
20:16 PM

LIVE Updates | Gujarat Budget 2023-24: May be Focus on Agriculture

New irrigation facilities, payment incentives under KALIA, and other farm sector subsidies, according to government sources, may be major focus points in agriculture. Also, the administration might reveal fresh farming-related initiatives.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?