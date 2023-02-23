LIVE Updates | Odisha Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari to Present State Budget Tomorrow

New Delhi: The state budget for the fiscal year 2023–2024 is set to be presented by Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari tomorrow (February 24, 2023). Naveen Patnaik-led government might strive to appease everyone as this would be the last full-fledged budget of the present administration before its five-year tenure ends in May 2024.

New irrigation facilities, payment incentives under KALIA, and other farm sector subsidies, according to government sources, maybe major focus points in agriculture. Also, the administration might reveal fresh farming-related initiatives.

Stay connected with us for live updates on Odisha Budget 2023-24