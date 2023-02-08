topStoriesenglish2570835
NewsBusinessEconomy
RBI MONETARY POLICY 2023

Rbi Monetary Policy 2023 Live Updates: Will Loan Borrowers Get Respite From Rising Interest Rates?

The RBI`s MPC meeting is on between February 6-8 to decide on the policy rates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 08:24 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Rbi Monetary Policy 2023 Live Updates: Will Loan Borrowers Get Respite From Rising Interest Rates?

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee headed by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das started deliberations on the bi-monthly policy review on Monday while all eyes are on the central bank today on the out come of its policy meeting.

Will there be a convergence or divergence among the members of the Reserve Bank of India`s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on the 25 basis points (bps) policy rate hike, experts debate. However, the experts believe that the MPC may hike the repo rate -- the rate at which RBI lends to the banks -- by 25 bps to 6.50 per cent on Wednesday.

The RBI`s MPC meeting is on between February 6-8 to decide on the policy rates. Retail inflation for December 2022 fell to a year`s low of 5.72 per cent, mainly due to low food prices, especially those of fruits and vegetables.

This was the second consecutive month when it has remained within the RBI`s tolerance band of 2 per cent to 6 per cent. However, economists are worried as the core inflation remains on the higher side.

Live Tv

RBI monetary policy 2023RBI monetary policyReserve Bank of IndiaRepo rateReverse repo rate

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Earthquake in Turkey...it is necessary to be afraid
DNA Video
DNA: When freedom fighter Motilal Nehru died in 1931
DNA Video
DNA: India's big step towards indigenous power
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?