Rbi Monetary Policy 2023 Live Updates: Will Loan Borrowers Get Respite From Rising Interest Rates?

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee headed by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das started deliberations on the bi-monthly policy review on Monday while all eyes are on the central bank today on the out come of its policy meeting.

Will there be a convergence or divergence among the members of the Reserve Bank of India`s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on the 25 basis points (bps) policy rate hike, experts debate. However, the experts believe that the MPC may hike the repo rate -- the rate at which RBI lends to the banks -- by 25 bps to 6.50 per cent on Wednesday.

The RBI`s MPC meeting is on between February 6-8 to decide on the policy rates. Retail inflation for December 2022 fell to a year`s low of 5.72 per cent, mainly due to low food prices, especially those of fruits and vegetables.

This was the second consecutive month when it has remained within the RBI`s tolerance band of 2 per cent to 6 per cent. However, economists are worried as the core inflation remains on the higher side.