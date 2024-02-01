Share Market LIVE Budget 2024: Check Sensex & Nifty Trends Over Last 10 Years

New Delhi: As we start the new year, everyone is paying attention to the interim budget, and it's important to understand how it affects the stock market. Let's break down this important topic, especially focusing on this year's interim budget.

The share market will be impacted by many factors including where the government decides to spend its money.

In this year's interim budget, you can expect funds to go to important government operations, ongoing projects, and urgent needs. When the government increases spending, it usually leads to more jobs and people spending money, which is good news for the stock market.

As we go through this year's interim budget, it becomes interesting to see how government decisions influence the stock market. For clear and easy-to-understand insights on the Union Budget, make sure to stay updated with the live blog.

However, it's normal for the markets to be a bit unpredictable during the Budget period. In the past, on Budget Day, we've seen the markets going up and down a bit.