LIVE Updates | Indian Union Budget 2023-24 Expectations: Start-ups demand separate taxation system for the sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament on February 1, 2023. The upcoming Union Budget 2023 will be the last full year Budget from PM Narendra Modi led government while a lot of hopes are being pinned on the annual excersise.

India's projected internal growth is encouraging, but there are still geopolitical risks, rising inflation, and sluggish global economic development around us. With the budget session shortly approaching, several sectors including manufacturing, real estate, ed-tech, agriculture, hospitality, banking, telecom, MSME and more have expressed their expectations from this year's budget.

The impact of the pandemic too has not completely faded away and in general, all the sectors have been demanding that the government should concentrate on increasing tax payer liquidity, take specific demand-side initiatives in order to increase consumption in various sectors.

Industries are also of the view that the upcoming Budget should adopt a holistic approach to boosting economic conditions for every person, in addition to focusing on strengthening the nation's economy.

Stay tuned with us for live updates on expectations from Union Budget 2023-24