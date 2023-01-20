LIVE Updates | Indian Union Budget 2023-24 Expectations: Start-ups demand separate taxation system for the sector

topStoriesenglish
Indian Union Budget 2023-24 Expectations: Start-ups demand separate taxation system for the sector

India's projected internal growth is encouraging, but there are still geopolitical risks, rising inflation, and sluggish global economic development around us. With the budget session shortly approaching, several sectors including manufacturing, real estate, ed-tech, agriculture, hospitality, banking, telecom, MSME and more have expressed their expectations from this year's budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament on February 1, 2023. The upcoming Union Budget 2023 will be the last full year Budget from PM Narendra Modi led government while a lot of hopes are being pinned on the annual excersise.

India's projected internal growth is encouraging, but there are still geopolitical risks, rising inflation, and sluggish global economic development around us. With the budget session shortly approaching, several sectors including manufacturing, real estate, ed-tech, agriculture, hospitality, banking, telecom, MSME and more have expressed their expectations from this year's budget.

The impact of the pandemic too has not completely faded away and in general, all the sectors have been demanding that the government should concentrate on increasing tax payer liquidity, take specific demand-side initiatives in order to increase consumption in various sectors.

Industries are also of the view that the upcoming Budget should adopt a holistic approach to boosting economic conditions for every person, in addition to focusing on strengthening the nation's economy.

Govt should Start-ups to get listed on international bourses

The Indian start-up ecosystem is no more just a peripheral entity but is becoming the focal point of the overall India Inc. Today India is home to 3rd highest number of start-ups in the world after the USA & China. In the present Budget, it is important for the government to take prudent steps to help start-ups. There is a pressing need for a separate taxation system for start-ups which can be extended to PE players, VCs, etc. Likewise, the government should help Indian start-ups to get listed on international bourses as well. This will help them get access to easy and smooth capital inflow, says Tax reforms- Ridhima Kansal, Director, Rosemoore

