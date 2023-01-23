LIVE Updates | Indian Union Budget 2023-24 Expectations: Reduce tax burden on individuals by increasing minimum threshold
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament on February 1, 2023.
Trending Photos
Budget 2023 will be the last full-term budget for the Narendra Modi-led BJP government as it is going to Lok Sabha Polls next year. There are a lot of expectations from the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the industry is anxiously awaiting news on whether the fifth-largest economy will continue to drive economic growth on a global scale.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament on February 1, 2023.
LIVE Updates | Indian Union Budget 2023-24 Expectations: Reduce tax burden on individuals by increasing minimum threshold
FM should reduce the tax burden on individuals by increasing the minimum threshold, reducing the number of slabs, and cutting taxes across all slabs, but increasing the penalties for tax crimes. A continued effort to simplify the tax code will continue to provide confidence to global investors who wish to invest in India but are fearful due to the complex tax code, says Anirudh A Damani-Managing Partner-Artha Venture Fund (AVF)
LIVE Updates | Indian Union Budget 2023-24 Expectations: Increase education expenditure for upcoming fiscal year
The New National Education Policy (NEP 2020) has set the pace for skill development for K 12 students. We expect that the Government will increase the education expenditure for the upcoming fiscal year, Stemrobo Technologies head said
LIVE Updates | Indian Union Budget 2023-24 Expectations: Focus on expanding access to education and technology
In the upcoming budget, it is likely that the government will continue to focus on expanding access to education and technology, particularly in rural and underserved areas. This could include measures such as increasing funding for ed tech startups, providing tax incentives for companies operating in the sector, and launching new initiatives to promote the use of technology in education. Additionally, the government may also focus on skill development and vocational training to align with the current job market trends. It's worth noting that the Government has been actively working on a National Education Policy since 2020 which is expected to be implemented soon, and this budget might be an opportunity to reflect the changes suggested in the Policy, Campus 365 head said
More Stories