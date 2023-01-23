LIVE Updates | Indian Union Budget 2023-24 Expectations: Reduce tax burden on individuals by increasing minimum threshold

Budget 2023 will be the last full-term budget for the Narendra Modi-led BJP government as it is going to Lok Sabha Polls next year. There are a lot of expectations from the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the industry is anxiously awaiting news on whether the fifth-largest economy will continue to drive economic growth on a global scale.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament on February 1, 2023.