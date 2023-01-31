Union Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Will Modi Government Bring Cheers to Income Taxpayers, Farmers, Women, Elderly, Students?
It is highly expected that the Union Budget would implement measures to promote investment in start-ups and small firms in order to speed up the creation of jobs.
Trending Photos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Wednesday (February 1, 2023) present the Union Budget 2023 for the upcoming fiscal year beginning April 1, 2023.
On Tuesday, shortly after President Droupadi Murmu's speech to both Houses of Parliament, FM Sitharaman introduced the Economic Survey for 2022–2023. According to the Economic Survey, India's GDP would grow by 6.5 percent in 2023–2024, down from current fiscal's 7 percent and 2021–2022's 8.7 percent growth rates. Additionally, it predicted that India would continue to have the world's fastest expanding major economy.
Given the current state of the world economy, any form of recession can be hazardous for the weaker sectors and result in collateral harm in other industries. It is highly expected that the Union Budget can implement measures to promote investment in start-ups and small firms in order to speed up the creation of jobs.
Meanwhile, ahead of the Budget presentation Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday exuded confidence that amid global economic turmoil, India's budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of common citizens and be a ray of hope for the world.
This Budget will be an interesting one to see as the nation is coming to a new normal 3 years since the pandemic hit the country and also with elections also near the corner. The markets too would be closely watching what the annual excersise would bring. The budget for this year is anticipated to be growth-oriented with a stronger emphasis on infrastructure spending.
Check Union Budget 2023 LIVE Updates
Union Budget 2023-24 LIVE Updates: Input Tax Credit Under GST
There are some key changes that coworking firms expect around GST and taxation in Budget 2023. Input tax credit under GST is an important issue that concerns co-working sector. We expect the budget would enable coworking firms to claim input credit on work contract and construction services supplied so that it is passed on to companies who lease out space for coworking and thereby reduce their overall costs: Manas Mehrotra, Founder, 315Work Avenue
Union Budget 2023-24 LIVE Updates: Streamlining and Simplification of the Procedures at SVB
One of the asks of the Indian trade and industry, in keeping with ‘ease of doing business’ index, is streamlining and simplification of the procedures at the Special Valuation Branch (SVB) of the Indian Customs Department: Ranjeet Mahtani, Partner, Dhruva Advisors
Union Budget 2023-24 LIVE Updates: Strong Digital India
The internet has transitioned from the next big thing to the enabler of the next big thing. The country is undergoing a digital revolution, causing transformative changes in areas such as e-payments, digital literacy, financial inclusion, geographic mapping, rural development, and many others. The performance and adoption of the internet in a country like India are remarkable. We hope that the upcoming budget will help us continue to build a strong digital India that will benefit Indians from all walks of life- Anil Kumar Jain, CEO - NIXI
Union Budget 2023-24 LIVE Updates: Reduction in TDS Rates
One of the amendments that could be highly welcomed by retail investors is the provision to offset losses from digital asset transactions in the same way that it applies to other financial assets and investments, as the current tax structure is regressive in my opinion compared to countries with high VDA adoption rates and defined tax policies. Along with this, I expect reduction in the TDS rates as the insights from most empirical studies on its impact on traffic, volumes and capital movement all point out that there is an effective loss because of high TDS to the exchequer and the local web3 startup ecosystem- Karan Ambwani – India Lead, dYdX Foundation contributor
Union Budget 2023-24 LIVE Updates: Taxation on Cryptocurrencies
The taxation of cryptocurrencies is in a relatively nascent stage not just in India but across the globe and will evolve over a period of time. The specific provisions for taxing cryptocurrencies were introduced in the last Budget. Whilst the provisions provide clarity on many aspects, there are some areas in which clarity is sought by the crypto industry. There is ambiguity on whether losses from one cryptocurrency can be set-off against profits from another cryptocurrency. While it is understandable that losses from crypto cannot be set-off against any other income, an inter-source set-off should be permissible and clarifications should be issued to this effect: Umesh Gala, Partner, Dhruva Advisors.
Union Budget 2023-24 LIVE Updates: Encourage More Investment and Employment in Startups
While the Union Budget 2022-23 took steps to enhance India's digital and technology initiatives, we expect the upcoming budget to further encourage more investment and employment in Startups. We hope to see the easing of restrictions on domestic institutions like Provident Funds and NPS to invest in VC funds. This will allow greater participation in domestic VC funds, which in turn, will help make patient and long-term domestic capital available for AIFs: Manu Rikhye, Partner, Merak Ventures.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of Union Budget 2023-24 that will be presented by Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday (February 1, 2023). The Union Budget 2023 will be presented by the FM at 11 am tomorrow.
More Stories