Union Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Will Modi Government Bring Cheers to Income Taxpayers, Farmers, Women, Elderly, Students?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Wednesday (February 1, 2023) present the Union Budget 2023 for the upcoming fiscal year beginning April 1, 2023.

On Tuesday, shortly after President Droupadi Murmu's speech to both Houses of Parliament, FM Sitharaman introduced the Economic Survey for 2022–2023. According to the Economic Survey, India's GDP would grow by 6.5 percent in 2023–2024, down from current fiscal's 7 percent and 2021–2022's 8.7 percent growth rates. Additionally, it predicted that India would continue to have the world's fastest expanding major economy.

Given the current state of the world economy, any form of recession can be hazardous for the weaker sectors and result in collateral harm in other industries. It is highly expected that the Union Budget can implement measures to promote investment in start-ups and small firms in order to speed up the creation of jobs.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Budget presentation Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday exuded confidence that amid global economic turmoil, India's budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of common citizens and be a ray of hope for the world.

This Budget will be an interesting one to see as the nation is coming to a new normal 3 years since the pandemic hit the country and also with elections also near the corner. The markets too would be closely watching what the annual excersise would bring. The budget for this year is anticipated to be growth-oriented with a stronger emphasis on infrastructure spending.

