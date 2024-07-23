Live Updates | Union Budget 2024: Will This Be A Common Man's Budget?
Union Budget 2024 Live Updates: Will Modi 3.0 offer the much needed respite to common man in terms of tax relief? What is getting cheaper and costlier? This and more, stay tuned with us.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2024-25 in Parliament today (23 July, 2024), with all eyes glued to expected announcements from the FM that will have an impact on lives of all and sundry.
All Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. will also be available on the “Union Budget Mobile App” for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience. The App is bilingual (English & Hindi) and will be available on both Android and iOS platforms. The App can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in). The Budget documents will be available on the Mobile App after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Union Finance Minister in Parliament on 23rd July, 2024.
Will FM offer respite to the middle class and salaried individuals? Will there be relief on the HRA and home loan tax rebate front? This and more, Stay tuned to Zee News For Live updates on Budget 2024.
Budget 2024 Live: PM Modi Says Eco Survey Highlights Strength Of Our Economy
PM Narendra Modi has said that the Economic Survey highlights the prevailing strengths of our economy and also showcases the outcomes of the various reforms our Government has brought. It also identifies areas for further growth and progress as we move towards building a Viksit Bharat, Modi added
Budget 2024-25 Live: Introduce LTCG For High Value Life Insurance Plans
Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance as said that the finance ministry should introduce Long Term Capital Gain taxability for all high value traditional life insurance plans (more than Rs.5 lakhs aggregate annual premium), in line with high value ULIPs.
"This will bring in uniformity and tax efficiency for insurance customers at par with other similar financial products in the market," he adds
Union Budget 2024 Live: Economic Survey Pegs Growth Forecast Of 6.5 to 7%
FM Sitharaman had tabled the pre-Budget Economic Survey on Monday pegging the growth forecast of 6.5 to 7 per cent for the current fiscal