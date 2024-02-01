trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2716311
Budget 2024 LIVE: Check Full List Of Products Turning Costlier And Cheaper After Nirmala Sitharaman's New Tax Proposals Announcement

Union Budget 2024 LIVE: Check the full list of products turning costlier and cheaper. Due to changes in the tax bracket being levied on the consumer durable products announced in the Union Budget 2024 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 07:27 AM IST
New Delhi: The Interim Budget 2024 is about to be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This is the interim budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This time, the economic survey was not out.

People are eager to know how the budget will impact their daily expenses. They are concerned about potential changes in prices, wondering which products might become more expensive or cheaper due to adjustments in cess duty for imported items.

This marks Sitharaman's sixth budget presentation. As rumors circulate among citizens, experts are making predictions based on the current situation and the country's needs.

Check Full List Of Costlier Items, Here

Stay connected with us to get the full list of costlier items after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech.

Check Full List Of Cheaper Items, Here 

FM Sitharaman will start the presentation of the interim budget by 11 AM. Once, FM announces the cess duty, we will curate the full list of cheaper items.

Stay Connected With Us For Live Updates

