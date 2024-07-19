Union Budget 2024-25 Expectations Live Updates: Will FM Ease The Burden Of Common Taxpayers?
Union Budget 2024-25 Expectations Live Updates: While expectations are high on formation of New Income Tax Slabs that looks at lowering the tax bracket, there is high anticipation on items that will get costlier and cheaper. Check out.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Union Budget 2024-25 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman next week (23 July, 2024.), with all eyes glued to expected announcements from the FM that will have an impact on lives of all and sundry.
All Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. will also be available on the “Union Budget Mobile App” for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience. The App is bilingual (English & Hindi) and will be available on both Android and iOS platforms. The App can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in). The Budget documents will be available on the Mobile App after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Union Finance Minister in Parliament on 23rd July, 2024.
Will FM offer respite to the middle class and salaried individuals? Will there be relief on the HRA and home loan tax rebate front? This and more. Check Out The Key Expectations From FM Nirmala Sitharaman From Budget 2024.
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Emphasis On Tax Reforms A Must
Ankur Gupta, Practice Leader - Indirect Tax at SW India has highlighted the need for spurring economic growth, encouraging domestic investments, and simplifying tax procedures and compliances. He said, "Addressing these areas is likely to attract investments in crucial sectors and streamline administrative processes, thereby enhancing overall tax management efficiency."