Live Updates | Union Budget 2024: Will FM Sitharaman's 7th Budget Have Big Sops For Common Taxpayers?
Union Budget 2024 Live Updates: Will Modi 3.0 offer the much needed respite to common man in terms of tax relief? What is getting cheaper and costlier? This and more, stay tuned with us.
Union Budget 2024 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2024-25 in Parliament today (23 July, 2024), with all eyes glued to expected announcements from the FM that will have an impact on lives of all and sundry.
All Union Budget Documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. will also be available on the “Union Budget Mobile App” for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience. The App is bilingual (English & Hindi) and will be available on both Android and iOS platforms. The App can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in). The Budget documents will be available on the Mobile App after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Union Finance Minister in Parliament on 23rd July, 2024.
Will FM offer respite to the middle class and salaried individuals? Will there be relief on the HRA and home loan tax rebate front? This and more, Stay tuned to Zee News For Live updates on Budget 2024.
Union Budget 2024 Live: FM Arrives At Parliament
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with her team, arrives at Parliament. Carrying the Budget tablet, FM is slated to present the 7th consecutive Budget and the first Budget in the third term of Modi Government.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, ahead of the Budget presentation at 11am in Parliament.
Budget 2024-25 Live: Market Jumps Ahead Of Budget
Sensex climbs 264.33 points to 80,766.41 in early trade ahead of Budget presentation; Nifty up 73.3 points to 24,582.55.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman heads to Rashtrapati Bhavan to call on President Murmu. Budget presentation at 11am in Parliament
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Ministry ahead of Union Budget presentation
Union Budget 2024 Live: FM Leaves Her Residence
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves from her residence. She will present the Union Budget in Parliament at 11 am
Minister of State Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary reaches the Ministry of Finance in North Block
Budget 2024-25 Live: Subsidies For Agricultural Inputs Likely To Increase
Jyoti Prakash Gadia, Managing Director at Resurgent India said incentives and subsidies for agricultural inputs are likely to be increased. "In addition, a ground work on a long term policy for the crucial 'Minimum Support Price ' for all major crops is also expected to be announced to win back the vote bank of the farmers on a sustainable basis," he added
Budget 2024-25 Live: Insurance Sector Hopes For An Amendment To The Insurance Act
The insurance sector hopes for an amendment to the insurance act which will enable the entry of new players, including foreign insurers and Insurtech companies to aid product innovation and wider insurance adoption in the country, said Sarbvir Singh, Joint Group CEO, PB Fintech.
"It’s also necessary to expand the long-standing deduction limit for both protection products - health and term insurance - under Section 80D and 80C, respectively," Singh adds
Union Budget 2024 Live: Strong Emphasis On Capex Expected
Atul Shinghal, Founder and CEO, Scripbox said the government is expected to continue with a strong emphasis on capital expenditure. The FY2025 budget estimate for capex is Rs 11.11 lakh crore, representing a 16.9% increase over FY2024 revised estimates.
"Significant allocations are anticipated for railways (₹2.55 lakh crore, up 5%), roads, highways (₹1.68 lakh crore), and urban development," he adds
Budget 2024 Live: PM Modi Says Eco Survey Highlights Strength Of Our Economy
PM Narendra Modi has said that the Economic Survey highlights the prevailing strengths of our economy and also showcases the outcomes of the various reforms our Government has brought. It also identifies areas for further growth and progress as we move towards building a Viksit Bharat, Modi added
Budget 2024-25 Live: Introduce LTCG For High Value Life Insurance Plans
Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance as said that the finance ministry should introduce Long Term Capital Gain taxability for all high value traditional life insurance plans (more than Rs.5 lakhs aggregate annual premium), in line with high value ULIPs.
"This will bring in uniformity and tax efficiency for insurance customers at par with other similar financial products in the market," he adds
Union Budget 2024 Live: Economic Survey Pegs Growth Forecast Of 6.5 to 7%
FM Sitharaman had tabled the pre-Budget Economic Survey on Monday pegging the growth forecast of 6.5 to 7 per cent for the current fiscal