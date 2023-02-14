LIVE Updates | West Bengal Budget 2023-24: Will Mamata Banerjee Govt Announce a Pro-Poor, Pro-Youth Budget?

Kolkata/New Delhi: The West Bengal state budget for the fiscal year 2023–24 will be presented in the State assembly on Wednesday, February 15 by Chandrima Bhattacharya, the state minister of finance (independent charge) for West Bengal.

An IANS report had said that according to early signs, West Bengal is almost expected to not only reach but also exceed its goal for state excise collection for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. The target for state excise collection was set at Rs 16,500 crore in the budget estimates for the fiscal year that ends on March 31, 2023, but according to excise department statistics, receipts under this head had already surpassed Rs 13,500 crore as of January 31, 2023.

According to sources, in the finance department, as accessed by IANS, the budget speech this time may introduce certain measures to support new businesses and the manufacturing industry.

