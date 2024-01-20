New Delhi: In the lead-up to the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a misleading claim has surfaced online suggesting that Rs 500 banknotes featuring Lord Ram in place of Mahatma Gandhi would be released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 22. However, it's important to note that these rumors have been debunked, and there is no factual basis for such notes.

False Claims Surrounding Imaginary Banknotes

The fake banknotes, which surfaced on the internet, depict Lord Ram and the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, replacing Mahatma Gandhi and the Red Fort, respectively. (Also Read: From Tata To Birla: Check List Of Prominent Industrialists Invited For Ram Temple Consecration)

Edited by my friend @raghunmurthy07, this piece is a product of creativity and not intended to be presented as notes. Please refrain from spreading misinformation. https://t.co/9yazUKOWsW January 16, 2024

Shared by a user named Raghun Murthy on January 14, 2024, these images gained attention, leading to widespread misinformation. The creator of the images clarified that they were intended as a creative work and not meant to be presented as real currency. (Also Read: Bengaluru Shopkeeper Falls Victim To Cashback Scam, Loses Rs 95,000)

User Clarification On Misuse Of Creative Work

Addressing the issue, Raghun Murthy posted on his handle, "Someone has misused my creative work to spread misinformation on Twitter. I want to clarify that I do not support or own any of the misinformation they have attributed to my work. It’s important to me that my creativity is not misrepresented in any way."

Someone has misused my creative work to spread misinformation on Twitter. I want to clarify that I do not support or own any of the misinformation they have attributed to my work. It's important to me that my creativity is not misrepresented in any way. #misinformation… pic.twitter.com/sHEmTlnR0m — HatNext (@raghunmurthy07) January 17, 2024

Discrepancies In The Images

Upon closer examination, several discrepancies in the images confirm that they are digitally altered. Blurriness around the images of Lord Rama and the temple, along with the watermark 'X Raghunmurthy 07' near the bottom left corner of the notes, indicate image manipulation.

Community Call To Refrain From Misinformation

Another user acknowledged the creative aspect of the images, urging people to refrain from spreading misinformation. The post mentioned, "Edited by my friend @raghunmurthy07, this piece is a product of creativity and not intended to be presented as notes. Please refrain from spreading misinformation."

Official Confirmation: No Basis In Reality

Crucially, the official website of the Reserve Bank of India contains no formal details or updates related to the viral claim, adding weight to the confirmation that these images have no official basis.