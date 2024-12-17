Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2832891https://zeenews.india.com/economy/lower-q2-gdp-growth-a-temporary-blip-assures-strong-economic-growth-ahead-sitharaman-2832891.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
NIRMALA SITHARAMAN

Lower Q2 GDP Growth A Temporary Blip; Assures Strong Economic Growth Ahead: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called the 5.4 per cent GDP growth a "temporary blip," assuring strong economic growth ahead.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2024, 05:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Lower Q2 GDP Growth A Temporary Blip; Assures Strong Economic Growth Ahead: FM Sitharaman Image: PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the lower-than-expected GDP growth of 5.4 per cent in the second quarter was a "temporary blip" and assured that the economy is expected to grow in the upcoming quarters.

In response to a debate during the winter parliamentary session in Lok Sabha on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants, she asserted that India has seen "steady and sustained" growth and its GDP growth rate has averaged 8.3 per cent in the last three years.

"The second quarter growth is only a "temporary blip", and the economy will see healthy growth in the coming quarters," Sitharaman said, PTI reported.

The finance minister further added that India continues to be the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
DNA Video
DNA: Women to Receive Rs. 2100 Under Kejriwal’s New Scheme! How?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Bangladesh’s Deadly Plot Against India
DNA Video
DNA: Sarataj Horse Gains Spotlight Ahead of Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK