LPG cylinder price October 6, 2021: Domestic LPG gas becomes costlier, check out how much you need to pay for a 14.2 kg gas cylinder

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies have hiked the price of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 15. The new rates are effective from today (Wednesday, October 6, 2021).

Now, the price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg domestic cylinder in Delhi will be Rs 899.50 per bottle, while the new rate of 5kg domestic cylinder stands at Rs 502.

Earlier on October 1, petroleum companies hiked the price of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 43.50.

"Petroleum companies increase price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 43. Price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder in Delhi now Rs 1736.50. On Sept 1st, price of commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 75. New rates effective from today. No change in domestic LPG cylinder rates," reported ANI.

In September, the price of LPG cylinder cooking gas price was been hiked by Rs 25 per bottle from the previous price of Rs 859.5. A 14.2-kg subsidised and non-subsidised LPG cylinder now costs Rs 884.50 in the national capital as well as in Mumbai. With this, the price of a 14.2kg LPG gas cylinder in Kolkata will cost Rs 911 while in Chennai LPG cylinders will come at Rs 900.5.

