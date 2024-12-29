Mahakumbh Boosting Local Economy Besides Being A Spiritual Event

New Delhi: Hindu devotees in India and across the world are eagerly waiting for the once-in-twelve-year Mahakumbh beginning January 13, 2025, in the ancient city of Prayagraj. Over 40 crore people are expected to attend the Mahakumbh which is held once every 12 years. the Uttar Pradesh government is making extensive preparations to ensure that Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is a grand, safe, and spiritually enriching event.

The Mahakumbh is boosting local trade with a surge in demand for Mahakumbh-themed products like diaries, calendars, jute bags, and stationery. As per a statement from the Ministry of Culture, sales of such items have increased by up to 25 per cent due to meticulous branding.

This 45-day festival, from January 13 to February 26 will showcase India's rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions. The host Uttar Pradesh has set up a temporary city-like setup. Mahakumbh Nagar is being transformed into a temporary city with thousands of tents and shelters, including super deluxe accommodations like the IRCTC's 'Mahakumbh Gram' luxury tent city which will offer deluxe tents and villas with modern amenities.

Renovation works of 92 roads and beautification of 17 major roads are nearing completion, as per the government statement. Construction of 30 pontoon bridges is underway; 28 are already operational. A total of 800 multi-language signages (Hindi, English, and other languages) are being installed to guide visitors. Over 400 have been completed, with the rest to be ready by December 31.

Special provisions have been made for international visitors with multilingual signages and cultural programs showcasing India's diversity. Through these comprehensive efforts, Mahakumbh 2025 aims to be not just a religious gathering but a global celebration of spirituality, culture, safety, sustainability, and modernity.

Over 2,69,000 checkered plates have been laid for pathways. Mobile toilets and robust waste management systems will ensure hygiene. Technology is being used to assist pilgrims. Among others, an AI-powered chatbot, equipped with multi-lingual capability, has been placed to assist pilgrims and visitors. This is an innovative experiment of its kind, with technology at its core. The AI chatbot will answer questions related to Kumbh in various languages.

The AI chatbot is integrated with the 'Bhasini App' to give answers in various languages. The Kumbh Mela organiser has also set up a call centre to guide visitors. AI-enabled cameras are also being installed for security and amenities for visitors.

The main bathing festival, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami) when the attendees' number is likely to be highest.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of the preparations recently. He toured the under-construction tent city. He emphasised the importance of making arrangements for food and other things on time considering the cold weather.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that separate wards for men and women are being set up and that shift duties for personnel should be strictly followed. Additionally, he instructed that ambulance response times be minimised during emergencies.