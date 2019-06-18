Maharashtra Budget 2019: FM Mungantiwar announces major provisions for water, irrigation

New Delhi/Mumbai: Finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar is presenting the Maharashtra Budget 2019 in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The Maharashtra Legislature comprises the Assembly and the Council, hence the state budget is presented simultaneously by a cabinet minister and a junior minister in the Lower and Upper House, respectively.

Here are the key highlights of Maharashtra Budget 2019

- Maharashtra FM announces major provisions for water & irrigation that include

Provision of Rs 2,720 crores for Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Scheme for the year 2019- 20

Significant provision of Rs. 1,531 crores for Baliraja Jal Sanjivani scheme for the year 2019- 20

Rs 12000 crore for Water resources

Rs 3300 crore for Jal Yukt Shivar, and farm ponds

- FM announces that all members of farmer families will get benefits of Gopinath Munde Farmer accident insurance scheme

- Rs 200 crore for 4 agriculture universities.

- Separate provisions for fisheries and allied activities, cashew-nut

- More stress on rural development, provision for Marathwada Water Grid, employment generation with Mukhyamantri Rojgar Nirmiti Karyakram

- Rs 100 crore for housing to Divyang under PMAY

- Rs 200 crore for 36 hostels for OBC

- Savitribai Phule scholarship scheme for 2,30,000 girls

- Rs 1000 crore for providing various facilities to Dhangar community, without using or diverting any other dept funds

- 26 on-going irrigation projects included in the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Scheme. The remaining costs of the projects is Rs 22,398 crores out of which, Rs 3,138 crores will be made available through the Union Budget, says Mungantiwar.

- Provision of Rs 6,410 crores announced to overcome natural calamities. Additional grants will be provided as and when required

- To install statue of Lokmanya Tilak in Maharashtra Sadan, New Dehli

- Memorial of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Mumbai

- Rs 150 crore for fundamental facilities to Sir JJ School of Arts, Architecture and applied Arts College