Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari honours Navnedhi Waddhwa with Shaheed - E - Azam Motivational Award

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari felicitated well-renowned celebrity Numerologist and Graphologist, Vastu Consultant, and Energy Healer Dr. Navnedhi Waddhwa with Shaheed - E - Azam Motivational Award 2021 for her incredible work for betterment of society. She believes in giving back to society she started a initative after first lock down MEDITATION MARATHON, she conduct meditation session free for everyone.

She also runs a intiative called Annaporati where she feeds 11 people everyday and she feeds 50 stray dogs everyday.

Navnedhi Waddhwa Said, "Such an award carries a lot of responsibility and I’ll do my best to keep the prestige alive. I am overwhelmed to have been chosen for the Award which is given by honourable Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and I also feel privileged and thankful as I know this award brings with it, it a lot of responsibility and duties. I promise that I will do my best to keep the prestige of this honour alive".

Navnedhi Waddhwa is a well-renowned celebrity Numerologist and Graphologist, Vastu Consultant, and Energy Healer. Through her expertise in NLP, meditation and manifestation techniques, she has helped people across the globe to access the power of their unconscious, make conscious choices and manifest the most significant achievements of their lives.