MakeMyTrip Rolls Out Part-Payment Feature For International flights

New Delhi: MakeMyTrip has introduced a convenient part payment option for booking international flights. Travelers can now secure their tickets by paying just 10-40 per cent of the total fare upfront. The exact upfront amount depends on factors like the airline, travel route, and how far in advance the booking is made.

The remaining balance must be paid at no extra charge either within 45 days of booking or before the travel date, whichever occurs first.

"This industry-first feature addresses a common pain point for travellers, particularly larger families or groups, who may find it challenging to pay the entire ticket amount upfront when booking an international flight. Users opting for the part payment option can modify their confirmed bookings after completing the full payment as per fare rules," PTI quoting MakeMyTrip statement said.

Saujanya Shrivastava, Chief Operating Officer -- Flights, Holidays & Gulf, MakeMyTrip, said, "This industry-first part-payment feature exemplifies our commitment, empowering more Indians to book international flights with greater convenience and flexibility."

The initial response has been encouraging, with adoption observed among solo travellers, pairs, and families for both long-haul and short-haul international flights, the company said. (With PTI Inputs)