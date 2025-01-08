Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2841037https://zeenews.india.com/economy/makemytrip-rolls-out-part-payment-feature-for-international-flights-2841037.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
MAKEMYTRIP

MakeMyTrip Rolls Out Part-Payment Feature For International flights

The remaining balance must be paid at no extra charge either within 45 days of booking or before the travel date, whichever occurs first.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2025, 03:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MakeMyTrip Rolls Out Part-Payment Feature For International flights File Photo

New Delhi: MakeMyTrip has introduced a convenient part payment option for booking international flights. Travelers can now secure their tickets by paying just 10-40 per cent of the total fare upfront. The exact upfront amount depends on factors like the airline, travel route, and how far in advance the booking is made.

The remaining balance must be paid at no extra charge either within 45 days of booking or before the travel date, whichever occurs first.

"This industry-first feature addresses a common pain point for travellers, particularly larger families or groups, who may find it challenging to pay the entire ticket amount upfront when booking an international flight. Users opting for the part payment option can modify their confirmed bookings after completing the full payment as per fare rules," PTI quoting MakeMyTrip statement said.

Saujanya Shrivastava, Chief Operating Officer -- Flights, Holidays & Gulf, MakeMyTrip, said, "This industry-first part-payment feature exemplifies our commitment, empowering more Indians to book international flights with greater convenience and flexibility."

The initial response has been encouraging, with adoption observed among solo travellers, pairs, and families for both long-haul and short-haul international flights, the company said. (With PTI Inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK