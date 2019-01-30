Manohar Parrikar presents Rs 19,548-crore Goa budget 2019

New Delhi: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday presented in the state assembly a Rs 19,548 -crore budget for 2019-20, an increase of 14.16 percent over the ongoing fiscal from Rs 17,123 previous year.

Presenting the state budget, ailing Parrikar, who is also the state finance minister, said he is high on "josh". Parrikar read out the operative part of the Budget, as it is the first paperless Budget.

Parrikar presented Rs 455 crore surplus revenue in 2019-20 annual Budget as against Rs 144 crore in 2018-19.

According to the state Economic Survey, Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Goa showed a 12.14 percent growth during 2017-18 when compared to the previous fiscal.

The report stated that the GSDP, at current prices for the year 2017-18 was estimated at Rs 70,267 crore as against Rs 62,660 crore in the year 2016-17, thereby registering a growth of 12.14 percent.

The report noted that the contribution of primary sector witnessed a decline from 9.86 percent in 2013-14 to 7.72 percent in 2015-16 and thereafter registered an upward trend of 9.95 percent in 2017-18.