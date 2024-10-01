Maruti Suzuki India Sells Over 1.84 Lakh Vehicles In August, Exports Up

New Delhi: Leading automaker Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it sold 184,727 vehicles in August, up from 181,343 units sold in the same month last year.

The figure included domestic sales of 148,061 units, sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of 8,938 units and exports of 27,728 units, the automaker said in a statement. In the six months of the current fiscal (April-September), Maruti Suzuki India sold 1,063,418 units, up from 1,050,085 in the same period last fiscal.

The export figure for the first six months of FY25 was 148,276 units, up from 132,542 units in the last fiscal for the same period. Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) registered total sales of 64,201 units in September, with achieving total sales in the nine months (January-September period) of 5,77,711 units.

Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and COO, HMIL said the company also witnessed increased consumer demand for CNG-powered vehicles, backed by the introduction of Dual Cylinder CNG in EXTER and Grand i10 NIOS resulting in highest-ever CNG contribution of 13.8 per cent to September sales.

“With the festive season kicking-in, we have introduced many new models and variants to meet customers aspirations,” Garg added.

Earlier in the day, automaker Kia India said it registered sales of 66,553 units In the second quarter this fiscal (July-September period), marking almost 10 per cent growth over the April-June period this year. For the month of September, the company posted 23,523-unit sales, over 17 per cent growth (year-on-year) compared to 20,022 units sold in the same month last year.

“This success is a testament to the unparalleled customer experience our team consistently delivers. We have also prioritised expanding our touchpoints, ensuring that our best-in-class mobility solutions are accessible to all our customers across the country,” said Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors registered sales of 2,15,034 vehicles in the domestic and international market in the July-September period (Q2 FY25), compared to 2,43,024 units during Q2 FY24 – a 13 per cent YoY decline.

Total commercial vehicle sales were 84,281 units (down 19 per cent YoY) while passenger vehicle sales stood at 1,30,753 units, (down six per cent) in the quarter.