Meet Kunal Bahl, The Newest Shark To Judge Shark Tank India, Replacing Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

New Delhi: The fourth season of business reality show Shark Tank India, has welcomed Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl.

Announcing the news on social media, the showmakers wrote: "From co-founding Snapdeal | AceVector Group to backing some of India's most promising startups with Titan Capital, Kunal’s entrepreneurial journey has been extraordinary. Now, he's ready to bring his passion for building and scaling businesses to the Shark Tank India stage! "

Presently serving as judges on the show are the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar, Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal, boAt founder Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart, and People Group's Anupam Mittal.

However, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, who debuted in season three left the show during season four.

Who is Kunal Bahl?

Kunal Bahl co-founded the e-commerce startup Snapdeal in 2010. In September 2011, he also co-founded Titan Capital which is as early investor in Ola Cabs, Urban Company, Razorpay, Khatabook, Mamaearth, and Yellow.AI among others. Bahl is also a promoter and board director at Unicommerce.

Kunal is a well-known voice on issues about Indian start-ups. Currently, he serves as a member of the National Startup Advisory Council and a member of the Board of Governors of the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations. Bahl is also the Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry Startup Committee.

Kunal is a graduate of the Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology at the University of Pennsylvania and holds degrees in engineering and business from the Wharton School. Kunal has been the recipient of various prestigious awards including Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year (Startup), Fortune Global 40 under 40, and The Economic Times Entrepreneur of the Year, among others.

Shark Tank the Indian franchise of the American show Shark Tank

Shark Tank India is a business reality show broadcast on Sony Entertainment Television. The show is the Indian franchise of the American show Shark Tank. A group of angel investors or potential investors known as "Sharks" listen to entrepreneurs pitch ideas for businesses they want to develop. After evaluating the business ideas presented these self-made multimillionaires decide whether to invest their funds to support and guide each contestant.