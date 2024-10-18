Meet Shiju Pappen Who Once Worked In A Pizza Chain As Humble Worker; Now Owner Of Chain Outlets Serving Veg Food With Rs 8 Crore Yearly Income

New Delhi: Shiju Pappen's entrepreneurial story is one of perseverance and astute observation; it began with him serving and cleaning at Pizza Hut and ended with him successfully running a chain of cafés that brings in an annual income of Rs 8 crore. Pappen, the founder of The Chatpata Affairs, a restaurant that celebrates the vegetarian street food tradition of India, has worked for Rs 5000-6000 per month, but today he is at the helm of a cafe chain that has 50 outlets across India. Pappen's entrepreneurial journey is an inspiration to many people to go forward and give wings to their imagination.

Early life and struggle

Pappen experienced many hardships as a child growing up in a small Rajasthani town after the early deaths of both of his parents. Pappen relocated to Delhi in 1997 to make ends meet, and he worked at Pizza Hut in a variety of capacities, including cleaning and serving.

“I was earning only Rs. 5000-6000 per month for almost a year straight. It was tough to manage rent, electricity and food. However, I had no option but to manage with whatever I was earning,” Pappen told Startuppedia in an interview.

The launch of The Chatpata Affairs

Pappen was unstoppable despite his meager pay and challenges in meeting everyday expenses. He kept up his employment in the fast-food sector for twenty years. With expertise under his belt, including a noteworthy tenure as CEO of Southern Fried Chicken, Pappen decided to start his own company. By conducting market research, he was able to pinpoint a critical market gap— the underrepresentation of Indian street cuisine. The establishment of The Chatpata Affairs was the result of his ambition to advocate for Indian street food.

Pappen founded The Chatpata Affairs in 2020. To support his firm, he cleverly switched to a mobile cart concept, first with a smaller selection of products. Over time, Pappen's business experienced substantial growth as a result of his persistent hard work. His company has already grown to 50 locations across the country, with important hubs in Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurgaon, and Hyderabad. The chain of cafés brings in around Rs 8 crore a year.

From the classic litti chokha of Bihar to the luscious chaat of North India, Pappen's The Chatpata Affairs has about 200 dishes on its menu. Pappen has an audacious vision. With Indian street food, he hopes to compete with international staples like pizza and burgers. “Samosas and chaat deserve the same appeal as burgers and pizzas,” he emphasized in the interview.