Microsoft Acquires 16.4 Acre Land In Pune For Rs 520 Cr: Reports

|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 05:33 PM IST|Source: PTI
Microsoft Acquires 16.4 Acre Land In Pune For Rs 520 Cr: Reports File Photo

New Delhi: Global tech giant Microsoft has bought 16.4 acres of land in Pune for Rs 520 crore, according to real estate consultant Square Yards.

"As per the registration document reviewed by Square Yards, Microsoft's Indian arm, Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd, acquired 66,414.5 square meters (around 16.4 acres) of prime land in Pune's Hinjewadi. The transaction, registered in August 2024, involved the purchase of land from Indo Global Infotech City LLP," the consultant said in a statement.

The deal incurred a stamp duty of Rs 31.18 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000, it added. Microsoft did not share any comment on this deal. In 2022, the company also acquired a 25-acre plot in Pimpri-Chinchwad for Rs 328 crore.

Earlier this year, Microsoft secured 48 acres of land in Hyderabad for Rs 267 crore. Both deals are part of Microsoft's broader strategy to expand its presence in India, particularly within its data centre operations. 

The company's network of data centres already includes locations in Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai, solidifying its presence across key markets.

