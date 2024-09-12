Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2792376https://zeenews.india.com/economy/microsoft-layoff-company-to-cut-hundreds-of-jobs-in-xbox-gaming-unit-2792376.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
MICROSOFT LAYOFFS

Microsoft Layoff: Company To Cut Hundreds Of Jobs In Xbox Gaming Unit

According to the memo, no games, devices, or experiences are being cancelled and no studios will be shut down as part of these adjustments.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 06:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Microsoft Layoff: Company To Cut Hundreds Of Jobs In Xbox Gaming Unit File Photo

New Delhi: Microsoft Corp. is laying off 650 employees in its Xbox division which marks the third round of job cuts this year. According to Bloomberg, this moves comes as part of the company’s efforts to reduce costs while working to integrate its recent 69 billion dollars acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc.

The gaming industry experienced widespread layoffs, studio closures, and project cancellations in the first half of the year, largely due to a slow recovery in gamer spending after engagement levels surged during the pandemic. According to a report, the latest round of job cuts at Microsoft will primarily impact corporate and support roles. Xbox chief Phil Spencer informed employees about the decision in a memo.

According to the memo, no games, devices, or experiences are being cancelled and no studios will be shut down as part of these adjustments. Earlier this year, Microsoft cut around 1,900 jobs in January, many of which affected Activision units and studios.

Microsoft, in May closed four studios that it had acquired through its 7.5 billion dollars purchase of ZeniMax. However, this trend isn’t unique to Microsoft; it reflects broader challenges facing the gaming industry. Companies like Sony Group, Take-Two Interactive, and Electronic Arts have also laid off employees and halted major projects, according to the report.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
Who is Sarwar Chishti? Stirring Muslim Sentiments Over Waqf Amendment
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Hindus so angry in Shimla?
DNA Video
DNA: Are Hindus really becoming a minority in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Have you seen IQ test of children studying in madrasas?
DNA Video
DNA: Why terrorist praising Rahul Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Why is Mehbooba Abdullah afraid of Engineer Rashid?
DNA Video
DNA: Is imposition of President's rule certain in Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Bahraich - Has the last wolf become more aggressive?
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to provoke Muslims on Waqf?
DNA Video
DNA: After Kanpur, conspiracy to overturn goods train in Ajmer