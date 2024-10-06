Miss This Deadline And Your Pension Could Stop! Here’s How To Submit Your Annual Life Certificate– Check Last Date Here

New Delhi: Every year, all central government pensioners are required to submit an annual life certificate to ensure the continuation of their pensions. The government has provided an early submission for senior citizens above 80 and above to ease the process. Now, these very senior pensioners can file their Annual Life Certificate starting from October 1, instead of the usual November 1 deadline, giving them extra time and convenience.

What is the Jeevan Pramaan certificate?

Jeevan Pramaan is a Digital Life Certificate designed for prisoners is recognised under the IT Act. It's Aadhaar-based and uses biometric verification to confirm that the pensioner is alive. This allows them to easily prove their status to the pension without needing to appear in person.

Here's how to submit your Digital Life Certificate using face authentication:

- Smartphone Requirements: Ensure your phone has a front camera of at least 5MP and internet connectivity.

- Aadhaar Registration: Make sure your Aadhaar number is registered with your pension disbursing authority (bank, post office, etc.). You'll need your Aadhaar number or VID to generate the Digital Life Certificate.

- App Download: Download the ‘AadhaarFaceRD’ and ‘Jeevan Pramaan Face App’ from the Google Play Store.

- Operator Authentication: Complete the operator authentication and scan the operator's face.

- Fill Pensioner Details: Enter all the required pensioner details in the app.

- Capture Face Photo: Use your front camera to take a photograph of yourself.

- Submit Certificate: Submit the photo and pensioner details.

- Download Certificate: You’ll receive an SMS with a link to download the Digital Life Certificate. Download it and submit it to your pension authority.//

What is the final date for submitting the Annual Life Certificate?

The usual deadline to submit the Annual Life Certificate is November 30 unless the government grants an extension. For senior pensioners aged 80 and above even if they submit their certificate as early as October 1, 2024, it will remain valid until November 30 of the following year.

What happens if the life certificate is not submitted by November?

If the life certificate is not submitted by November, pension payments will be stopped. However, if it's submitted in the following months, the payments will restart, and any pending amounts will be paid, provided it's done within three years. If more than three years pass without submitting the life certificate, the pension can only be resumed after approval from the competent authority through the CPAO, following the required procedure.

Here are the benefits of obtaining your digital life certificate using face authentication:

- It works on most Android smartphones.

- You can complete the process quickly from the comfort of your home.

- No external biometric device is needed.

- There's no need to visit the bank.

It's especially helpful for those with worn-out fingerprints or vision issues, offering a convenient solution.