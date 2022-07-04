NewsBusinessEconomy
MIYAZAKI MANGO

Here is how Madhya Pradesh farmer protects world's most expensive mangoes worth Rs 2.7 lakh per kg

Said to be one of the most expensive mangoes in the world, Miyazaki mangoes are often referred to as `Eggs of Sunshine` due to their shape and flaming red colour.

Last Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

New Delhi: A Farmer in Madhya Pradesh has hired three security guards and six watchdogs to protect apparently Miyazaki mango trees --bearing mangoes worth Rs 2.7 lakh per kg. Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Group has shared the images of the orchard.

"The unusual ruby-coloured Japanese breed of mango, Miyazaki is said to be world's costliest mango, sold at Rs 2.7 lakh per kg. Parihar a farmer in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh has hired three security guards and 6 dogs to secure the two trees," tweeted Harsh Goenka.

Goenka is also quite witty and funny. On being asked by a user as to what happens after eating these mangoes, Goenka had a very funny reply.

Earlier, an ANI report had mentioned that the two Miyazaki mango trees, owned by orchardists Sankalp Parihar and his wife Rani, were planted years ago. 

The couple had no idea the tree would bear ruby-coloured Japanese mangoes. Said to be one of the most expensive mangoes in the world, Miyazaki mangoes are often referred to as `Eggs of Sunshine` due to their shape and flaming red colour. Local thieves had broken into their orchard and tried to steal saplings after word spread about the exotic fruit, triggering the security beef for the rare fruit.

Miyazaki mangoes get their name from the city in Japan where they are grown. On average, one mango weighs about 350 grams. Rich in antioxidants, beta-carotene and folic acid, the mangoes are grown during the peak harvest between April and August. 

With ANI Inputs

