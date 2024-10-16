Advertisement
DA HIKE

Modi Cabinet Approves 3% DA Hike For Central Govt Employees Ahead Of Diwali

The Union Cabinet has announced a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and pensioners in a festive delight just ahead of Diwali. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 01:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Modi Cabinet Approves 3% DA Hike For Central Govt Employees Ahead Of Diwali

The Union Cabinet has announced a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and pensioners in a festive delight just ahead of Diwali. This increase, raising the DA from 42 per cent to 45 per cent of the basic pay, brings a much-needed financial boost to millions of employees and retirees across the country. 

This is a developing story and more details will be added soon.

 

