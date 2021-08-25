Modi govt approves highest ever FRP on sugarcane for 2021-22, to benefit 5 crore Ganna Kisan

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government has approved highest ever Fair and Remunerative Price of 290 Rs/qtl for Sugarcane Farmers (GannaKisan). This decision will benefit the 5 crore sugarcane farmers and their dependents, as well as the 5 lakh workers employed in the sugar mills and related ancillary activities.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane for sugar season 2021-22 (October - September) at Rs 290 per quintal for a basic recovery rate of 10%, providing a premium of Rs. 2.90/qtl for each 0.1% increase in recovery over and above 10%, & reduction in FRP by Rs. 2.90/qtl for every 0.1% decrease in recovery.

“The Government’s proactive approach to protect interest of farmers is also seen in the decision of no deduction in case of sugar mills where recovery is below 9.5%. Such farmers will get Rs. 275.50 per quintal for sugarcane in ensuing sugar season 2021-22 in place of Rs. 270.75/qtl in current sugar season 2020-21,” said an official release.

The cost of production of sugarcane for the sugar season 2021-22 is Rs. 155 per quintal. This FRP of Rs. 290 per quintal at a recovery rate of 10% is higher by 87.1% over production cost, thereby giving the farmers a return of much more than 50% over their cost.

In the current sugar season 2020-21, about 2,976 lakh tons of sugarcane of worth Rs. 91,000 cr was purchased by sugar mills, which is at all time high level & is the second highest next to the procurement of paddy crop at Minimum Support Price. Keeping the expected increase in the production of sugarcane in the ensuing sugar season 2021-22, about 3,088 lakh tons of sugarcane is likely to be purchased by sugar mills. The total remittance to the sugarcane farmers will be about Rs. 1,00,000 crore. The Government through its pro-farmer measures will ensure that sugarcane farmers get their dues in time.

The FRP approved shall be applicable for purchase of sugarcane from the farmers in the sugar season 2021-22 (starting w.e.f. 1st October, 2021) by sugar mills. The sugar sector is an important agro-based sector that impacts the livelihood of about 5 crores sugarcane farmers and their dependents and around 5 lakh workers directly employed in sugar mills, apart from those employed in various ancillary activities including farm labour and transportation.

