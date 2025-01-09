New Delhi: Maya and Leah Tata, daughters of Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, have been named to the Sir Ratan Tata Industrial Institute (SRTII) board of trustees. Arnaz Kotwal and Freddy Talati, the departing trustees, have been replaced by Maya and Leah Tata, The Economic Times has reported.

Noel Tata was appointed chairman of Tata Trusts in October 2024, following the death of his half-brother Ratan Tata. His three children are Neville, Maya, and Leah Tata. Noel Tata's children are now on the boards of all the smaller Tata Trusts. However, they have not yet been appointed to the two main trusts, Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Allied Trusts and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Allied Trusts.

Internal clash due to the appointment

An internal conflict has arisen with the appointment of Maya and Leah Tata. Arnaz Kotwal wrote to the colleague trustees expressing displeasure that she was asked to step down so that new trustees could be appointed.

"Since I am now in Dubai and after considerable thought, I have acceded to Burjis's request but was very saddened that none of you reached out to speak with me directly about this matter and I was blindsided by this communication from a virtual stranger under the direction of his CEO, Sidharth Sharma, both of whom have no nexus to SRTI," the Economic Times report said quoting Kotwal's letter addressed fellow trustees.

In an email to Taraporewala, a Tata Trusts executive, Kotwal stated that she had quit as asked by him (Taraporewala) at Noel Tata's insistence. She added that she received a call from Mehli Mistry, a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, regarding the same matter. Mehli Mistry is the first cousin of the late Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of the Tata Group.

Leah and Maya Tata have been nominated as replacements for Freddy Talati, who is with the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), and Arnaz Kotwal, who relocated to Dubai and is working with VFS Global, the report said.