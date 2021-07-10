हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mother Dairy

Mother Dairy increases milk price by Rs 2 per litre, check latest rates

The rates of all milk variants sold by Mother Dairy have been increased by Rs 2 per litre. 

Mother Dairy increases milk price by Rs 2 per litre, check latest rates

New Delhi: Mother Dairy has increased the prices of liquid milk by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi NCR. The latest revision in the prices will come into effect from Sunday (July 11, 2021). Prior to this, Mother Dairy had increased the prices of milk 1.5 years ago in December 2019. 

In the latest price hike, the rates of all milk variants are increased by Rs 2 per litre. Here are the new prices of all milk variants sold by Mother Dairy in Delhi NCR 

- Mother Dairy Token milk will now cost Rs 44 per litre. 

- Mother Dairy Full cream milk’s price has been increased to Rs 57 per litre

- Mother Dairy Toned milk will be retailing at Rs 47 per litre 

- Mother Dairy Full cream premium milk’s price will increase to Rs 31 per half litre

- Mother Dairy Double toned milk’s price has been revised to Rs 41 per litre

- Mother Dairy Cow Milk’s price will be selling at Rs 49 per litre from July 1

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mother DairymilkAmul
Next
Story

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, July 10, 2021: Petrol crosses Rs 100 mark in Jammu, check rates in your city

Must Watch

PT4M11S

DNA: PM Modi expressed concern over crowded tourist places