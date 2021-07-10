Mother Dairy increases milk price by Rs 2 per litre, check latest rates

New Delhi: Mother Dairy has increased the prices of liquid milk by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi NCR. The latest revision in the prices will come into effect from Sunday (July 11, 2021). Prior to this, Mother Dairy had increased the prices of milk 1.5 years ago in December 2019.

In the latest price hike, the rates of all milk variants are increased by Rs 2 per litre. Here are the new prices of all milk variants sold by Mother Dairy in Delhi NCR

- Mother Dairy Token milk will now cost Rs 44 per litre.

- Mother Dairy Full cream milk’s price has been increased to Rs 57 per litre

- Mother Dairy Toned milk will be retailing at Rs 47 per litre

- Mother Dairy Full cream premium milk’s price will increase to Rs 31 per half litre

- Mother Dairy Double toned milk’s price has been revised to Rs 41 per litre

- Mother Dairy Cow Milk’s price will be selling at Rs 49 per litre from July 1

Live TV

#mute