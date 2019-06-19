MSMEs committee under UK Sinha submits report to RBI

New Delhi: The expert committee on the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, set up in January under the chairmanship of former chairman of Sebi UK Sinha, has submitted its report to the Reserve Bank of India.

The contents of the report has however not been shared by the RBI. "The committee held its deliberations including consultations with various stakeholders and has submitted its report to the governor," RBI had said in a statement.

The eight-member committee was set up in January to review the current institutional framework in place to support the MSME sector, study the impact of the recent economic reforms on the sector and identify the structural problems affecting its growth.

The panel was also entrusted to study the global best practices with respect to MSMEs and recommend its adoption in India.

One of the objectives of the panel was to propose measures for leveraging technology in accelerating growth of the sector and suggest long-term solutions for the economic and financial sustainability of the MSME sector.

The central bank has not shared the report.

One of the objectives of the panel was to examine the factors affecting the timely and adequate availability of finance to MSMEs.

The members of the committee included development commissioner for MSME Ram Mohan Mishra; joint secretary at the department of financial services Pankaj Jain; SBI managing director PK Gupta; ICICI Bank executive director Anup Bagchi; IIM-Ahmedabad professor Abhiman Das; Ispirit Foundation founder Sharad Sharma and Dvara Trust chairperson Bindu Ananth.