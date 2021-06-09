हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MSP

MSP is there and will continue: Agri Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on MSP hike

CCEA has announced the approval of the rise in the Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for all Kharif crops that are set to be marketed in the 2021-22 season. 

MSP is there and will continue: Agri Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on MSP hike

New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday (June 9) assured that farmers across the country will continue receiving minimum support prices for their produce.  

In a tweet, Tomar said, “MSP is there and will continue.” He added that the government is continuously announcing the MSP of Rabi and Kharif crops. “MSP is running, MSP is increasing and buying at MSP is also increasing.” 

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) announced the approval of the rise in the Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for all Kharif crops that are set to be marketed in the 2021-22 season. 

In an official statement, CCEA said, “In the case of groundnut and niger seed, there has been an increase of Rs 275 per quintal and Rs 235 per quintal respectively in comparison to last year. The differential remuneration is aimed at encouraging crop diversification."

