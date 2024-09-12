Muhammad Yunus-Led Bangladesh Interim Govt To Review Adani Power Deal: Report

New Delhi: Muhammad Yunus-Led Bangladesh interim government will review the 2017 power purchase agreement with Adani Power Ltd, a report by the Indian Express has said.

The IE report said that the interim government is eager to scrutinize the terms of the agreement and check whether the price being paid for power is justified.

“There will be scrutiny of Indian businesses like the Adani business… what kinds of contracts have been signed, what are the terms and conditions, one cannot have a foreign company not follow the law of the land,” the Indian Express report quoted the anonymous official stated.

The news comes fresh on the heels of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani's letter (dated August 27) in which the Indian billionaire had requested for intervention from Muhammad Yunus to clear the $800 million unpaid dues that the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) owes to Adani group for electricity supplied by the latter.

Indian companies like PTC India, NVVL Ltd and Semcorp Energy India, supply power to Bangladesh, other than Adani Power.

Bangladesh generates 22,700MW of power in its own plants as of January 31, 2023, according to the Bangladesh Power Development Board.

Bangladesh imports 1,160MW of electricity from India while under the 2017 agreement, Dhaka is supposed to buy 1,600 MW electricity from Adani Power Ltd for 25 years.

Adani Power Jharkhand Limited (APJL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power Limited, part of the diversified Adani Group had last year confirmed that APJL shall supply 1,496 MW net capacity power from 2X800 MW Godda USCTPP under the PPA with Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) executed in Nov-2017 for the period of 25-yearsvia 400 kV dedicated transmission system connected to Bangladesh grid.