Narayana Murthy Criticises 5-Day Workweek, Says ‘I Don’t Believe In Work-Life Balance’

At the CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit, NR Narayana Murthy stated, “I don’t believe in work-life balance."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2024, 02:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Narayana Murthy Criticises 5-Day Workweek, Says ‘I Don’t Believe In Work-Life Balance’ File Photo

New Delhi: Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy has sparked conversations once again with his firm stance on the 70-hour workweek. Murthy, unapologetically defending his views, emphasised his belief that hard work is key to progress and dismissed the idea of work-life balance. He also voiced his disappointment over India reducing the workweek from six days to five in 1986.

At the CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit, NR Narayana Murthy stated, “I don’t believe in work-life balance." He argued that national progress requires dedication and hard work, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reputed 100-hour workweek as an example. “When PM Modi is working that hard, we should match that commitment,” he said, emphasising that India’s path to growth demands sacrifice, not relaxation.

At the CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit, NR Narayana Murthy reinforced his belief in the value of hard work, stating, “In India, there is no alternative to hard work. You have to work very hard even if you are smart. I am proud of having worked hard all my life. So I'm sorry I have not changed my view, I will take this opinion to the grave.”

Reflecting on his career, Murthy shared how he dedicated 14-hour days, six and a half days a week, often starting at 6:30 am and leaving the office around 8:40 pm. He expressed pride in this commitment, emphasising that hard work is ingrained in Indian culture and a responsibility for those who have benefited from subsidised education.

Murthy’s earlier remarks suggesting that Indians should work 70 hours a week for consistent development ignited a social media debate. It raised concerns about work-life balance and the mental health of employees in large corporations.

