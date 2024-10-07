Nestlé India CMD Suresh Narayanan To Retire in 2025, Amazon’s Manish Tiwary To Take Over As MD

New Delhi: Nestle India Ltd is set to undergo a major leadership change as its long-serving Chairman and Managing Director, Suresh Narayanan will retire on July 31, 2025 after an impressive 26-year tenure. Manish Tiwary, the current head of Amazon India operations will take over as the company’s Managing Director from August 1, 2025, as revealed in a recent exchange filing on Monday, October 07, 2024.

Suresh Narayanan: Reviver of the Maggi Brand

Suresh Narayanan, who took on the role of Chairman and Managing Director at Nestle in August 2015 is widely recognised for reviving the popular Maggi brand. The brand faced a major setback when the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) banned it after routine tests found high levels of MSG and lead—claims that far exceeded the company's stated limits.

Manish Tiwary: A Seasoned Leader in E-Commerce

In the meantime, Manish Tiwary brings close to 30 years of experience in e-commerce and consumer goods. He joined Amazon as a Vice President in May 2016 and has been with the company for over eight and a half years, taking on the role of India head in July 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Tiwary's Successful Tenure at Unilever

Manish Tiwary had a successful career at Unilever before joining Amazon. He started at Hindustan Unilever in May 1996 as the brand manager for Ponds, shortly after earning his MBA in marketing from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B). In January 2009, he moved to Unilever Gulf where he eventually became Managing Director in October 2016.

Tiwary to Step Down from Amazon Digital Services

According to Nestle's exchange filing, Manish Tiwary will step down from his position as Director of Amazon Digital Services Private Limited on October 30, 2024. His departure from Amazon was already reported in August, when Amazon India announced that Tiwary had accepted a role elsewhere. At the time, Amazon India also stated that Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President of India and Emerging Markets, would continue to be closely involved with the company's India team.