Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2781084https://zeenews.india.com/economy/new-revelation-about-sebi-chief-madhabi-puri-buch-same-address-of-consultancy-firm-and-auditor-sparks-row-2781084.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
ADANI-HINDENBURG SAGA

New Revelation About SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch: Same Address Of Consultancy Firm and Auditor Sparks Row

According to a Reuters report, it was revealed that during her seven-year tenure, Madhabi Buch continued to receive income from a consultancy firm.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 07:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

New Revelation About SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch: Same Address Of Consultancy Firm and Auditor Sparks Row File Photo

New Delhi: American short-seller firm Hindenburg recently released a sensational report targeting SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch. In its revelations, Hindenburg levelled serious allegations against Buch, accusing her of favouring Adani's companies for personal gain. Now, another serious accusation has surfaced, raising significant questions about a potential conflict of interest involving SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.

New Revelation About Madhabi Buch

According to a Reuters report, it was revealed that during her seven-year tenure, Madhabi Buch continued to receive income from a consultancy firm. Reuters published its report after reviewing public documents. It has now been claimed in a report that the address of the consultancy firm established by Buch is the same as that of the auditor firm responsible for auditing it.

In other words, the auditors who reviewed the firm's finances are registered at the same address as Buch's consultancy. This revelation comes from documents filed with the Registrar of Companies. According to the report, Buch's firm's audit was handled by Shah and Savla LLP, and the address is the same as that of Buch's firm, both located in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai.

SEBI Chief Under Scrutiny Again

The documents referenced in the report are registered with the Registrar of Companies. These include the 2023-2024 balance sheet for Agora Advisory Private Limited, which lists an address in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai. Interestingly, when the address of the auditing firm, Shah and Savla LLP, was checked, it was found to be the same. Both addresses are in Ghatkopar and mention office number 201. The report also notes that other firms established by Madhabi Buch have the same address listed.

Husband Managing Firms After Buch's SEBI Appointment

Before joining SEBI in 2017, Madhabi Buch had already distanced herself from these firms. Currently, her husband, Dhawal, holds director positions in these companies. However, recent financial disclosures related to these firms have raised serious questions. For context, Madhabi Buch joined SEBI in 2017 and became its chairperson in 2022.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Monkeypox - How much danger is it to India?
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI cannot run away from responsibility - High Court
DNA Video
DNA: Will President's rule be imposed in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Zee News special report from ground zero in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: How did an Indian company defeat 'Burger King'?
DNA Video
DNA: Champai Soren lost to nepotism in politics?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Rape -- Conspiracy to prove the rapist to be mentally ill?
DNA Video
DNA: Big conspiracy against Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Stone-Pelting During Protest Against Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer action in Udaipur Case