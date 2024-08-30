Advertisement
New Simplified Pension Form Launched For Retiring Central Government Employees— Details Here

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced a major update on Friday with the launch of a new simplified pension application form for retiring central government employees. The new Form 6A combines nine different forms into one form which makes the process easier and more efficient for retirees. The launch was conducted via video conference.

Mr. Singh mentioned that introducing the simplified form is part of the government's ongoing efforts to make life easier for citizens and pensioners. The new Form 6A will be accessible on the Bhavishya and e-HRMS portals for all central government employees retiring from December 2024 onwards.

Bhavishya is an initiative of Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare, which is launched with the goal to ensure payment of all retirement dues and delivery of Pension Payment Order (PPO) to retiring employees on the day of retirement itself.

The system provides online tracking of pension sanction and payment process by the individual as well as the administrative authorities for all actions preparatory to grant pension and other retirement benefits as well as payment of monthly pension after retirement. The system also allows individuals to download ePPO.

eHRMS is referred to as the electronic Human Resource Management System which has details including service records of government employees. Form simplification has been an important initiative of the Centre's "maximum governance-minimum government" policy.

This new form and related changes in the business process of Bhavishya will be a game changer as on the one hand it simplifies the pension form submission for the employee through "a single sign only" and on the other hand achieves the end-to-end digitisation of the entire process of pension processing till the start of pension payment after retirement, according to an official statement. "This paves the path towards paperless working in the whole process of pension," it said. (With PTI Inputs)

