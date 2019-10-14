Nifty, Sensex end higher ahead of inflation data; Infosys drops

Indian shares ended higher on Monday, buoyed by auto and real estate stocks, as investors awaited headline inflation data due later in the evening.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.32% higher at 11,341.15 and the benchmark BSE Sensex ended up 0.23% at 38,214.47. Indian retail inflation probably reached a 12-month high in September, but still leaving room for further interest rate cuts because it`s expected to remain below the Reserve Bank of India`s target, according to a Reuters poll.

Meanwhile, auto stocks led gains, with the index rising 1.67% at close. Tata Motors closed up 5.03%. DLF Ltd rose 6% and lifted the Nifty real estate index to end 1.92% higher. Infosys Ltd was the top loser of the day, dropping 3.5%.