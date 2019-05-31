Nirmala Sitharaman, India's first female Finance Minister after Indira Gandhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday named Nirmala Sitharaman, previously the country`s defence minister, as the next finance minister – thus making her India's female finance minister after 48 years.

Sitharaman is the first female finance minister after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who held the portfolio briefly for a year between July 1969 and June 1970.

After a landslide victory in the 17th Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi on Thursday took oath as Prime Minister for the second time. Over 50 ministers were also sworn-in at a grand ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Union Cabinet for the 17th Lok Sabha includes 24 cabinet ministers, 9 ministers of state with independent charge and 24 Ministers of State (MoS).

Here's looking at Nirmala Sitharaman's rise from a humble political beginning 13 years ago to becoming India's second female finance minister.

- Nirmala Sitharaman was born in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirapalli on August 18, 1959. Her father was an Indian Railways employee while her mother was a homemaker.

- Sitharaman, completed her graduation (BA economics) from Seethalakshmi Ramasamy College, Tiruchirappalli. She holds an MA in economics degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

- She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2006.

- She was inducted into BJP'S National Executive Council and was appointed national spokesperson in 2010.

- In 2014, Sitharaman was inducted into PM Modi's cabinet as a junior minister.

- Sitharaman was also India's second female defence minister, a post which was once held by Indira Gandhi.

- Previously, she had served as the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs under the Ministry of Finance and the Minister for Commerce and Industry with independent charge.

- Sitharaman she had served at Pricewater Coopers and BBC World Service before entering politics. She is also one of the founding directors of Pranava School in Hyderabad.