Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, India's first female Finance Minister after Indira Gandhi

Sitharaman is the first female finance minister after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who held the portfolio briefly for a year between July 1969 and June 1970.

Nirmala Sitharaman, India&#039;s first female Finance Minister after Indira Gandhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday named Nirmala Sitharaman, previously the country`s defence minister, as the next finance minister – thus making her India's female finance minister after 48 years.

After a landslide victory in the 17th Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi on Thursday took oath as Prime Minister for the second time. Over 50 ministers were also sworn-in at a grand ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Union Cabinet for the 17th Lok Sabha includes 24 cabinet ministers, 9 ministers of state with independent charge and 24 Ministers of State (MoS).

Here's looking at Nirmala Sitharaman's rise from a humble political beginning 13 years ago to becoming India's second female finance minister.

- Nirmala Sitharaman was born in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirapalli on August 18, 1959. Her father was an Indian Railways employee while her mother was a homemaker.

- Sitharaman, completed her graduation (BA economics) from Seethalakshmi Ramasamy College, Tiruchirappalli. She holds an MA in economics degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

- She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2006.

- She was inducted into BJP'S National Executive Council and was appointed national spokesperson in 2010.

- In 2014, Sitharaman was inducted into PM Modi's cabinet as a junior minister.

- Sitharaman was also India's second female defence minister, a post which was once held by Indira Gandhi.

- Previously, she had served as the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs under the Ministry of Finance and the Minister for Commerce and Industry with independent charge.

- Sitharaman she had served at Pricewater Coopers and BBC World Service before entering politics. She is also one of the founding directors of Pranava School in Hyderabad.

 

Nirmala SitharamanNarendra ModiIndia's female finance ministerIndira Gandhi
