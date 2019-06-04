Nitin Gadkari takes charge as Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Minister

New Delhi: Union Minister of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Nitin Gadkari assumed charge of the Ministry in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Union Minister for State of MSME also took charge in the Ministry along with Nitin Gadkari.

While assuming office the Minister said that the most important work to be done is boosting economic development of the country by employment generation and the MSME Ministry is a core Ministry which can create jobs in rural, semi-urban and urban areas of the country.

Nitin Gadkari further said that import substitution is the need of the hour and the SME industries of the country can contribute hugely to the products that need to be manufactured domestically in order to restrict imports.

Both Ministers were welcomed by Secretary MSME, Dr. Arun Kumar Panda and KVIC Chairman, Vinay Kumar Saxena and other senior officers of the Ministry, KVIC and Coir Board.