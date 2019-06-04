close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Micro Small and Medium Enterprises

Nitin Gadkari takes charge as Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Minister

While assuming office the Minister said that the most important work to be done is boosting economic development of the country by employment generation and the MSME Ministry is a core Ministry which can create jobs in rural, semi-urban and urban areas of the country.

Nitin Gadkari takes charge as Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Minister

New Delhi: Union Minister of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Nitin Gadkari assumed charge of the Ministry in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Union Minister for State of MSME also took charge in the Ministry along with Nitin Gadkari.

While assuming office the Minister said that the most important work to be done is boosting economic development of the country by employment generation and the MSME Ministry is a core Ministry which can create jobs in rural, semi-urban and urban areas of the country.

Nitin Gadkari further said that import substitution is the need of the hour and the SME industries of the country can contribute hugely to the products that need to be manufactured domestically in order to restrict imports.

Both Ministers were welcomed by Secretary MSME, Dr. Arun Kumar Panda and KVIC Chairman, Vinay Kumar Saxena and other senior officers of the Ministry, KVIC and Coir Board.

Tags:
Micro Small and Medium EnterprisesMSMENitin Gadkari
Next
Story

RBI will not issue new banking license for 2-3 years: Sources

Must Watch

PT6M27S

Mamata Banerjee raises questions over EVMs again