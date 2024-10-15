Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2807061https://zeenews.india.com/economy/nitin-gadkari-unveils-rs-100-commemorative-coin-honouring-spiritual-legacy-of-mataji-nirmala-devi-ji-s-birth-centenary-2807061.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
NITIN GADKARI

Nitin Gadkari Unveils Rs 100 Commemorative Coin Honouring Spiritual Legacy Of Mataji Nirmala Devi Ji’s Birth Centenary

The Rs 100 commemorative coin features the image of HH Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi Ji, symbolizing her spiritual vision and the principles she embodied.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2024, 03:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nitin Gadkari Unveils Rs 100 Commemorative Coin Honouring Spiritual Legacy Of Mataji Nirmala Devi Ji’s Birth Centenary

New Delhi: Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, released a Rs 100 commemorative coin in honour of HH Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi Ji to mark her Birth Centenary celebrations. 

The event, organized at National Museum, was a heartfelt tribute to the immense contributions of HH Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi Ji in promoting spirituality, inner peace, and self-realization globally.

In his address, Gadkari highlighted the significance of HH Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi Ji’s teachings, emphasizing her lifelong dedication to uplifting humanity through the practice of Sahaja Yoga and her message of universal love. He mentioned that the release of this Rs 100 commemorative coin is a symbol of appreciation for her profound impact on spiritual and cultural values.

The Rs 100 commemorative coin features the image of HH Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi Ji, symbolizing her spiritual vision and the principles she embodied. It serves as a tribute to her enduring legacy and as a keepsake for those inspired by her teachings.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fake Medicines Worth Lakhs Seized in Kanpur
DNA Video
DNA: What is Om Certificate? A new controversy has erupted
DNA Video
DNA: Zakir Naik Sparks Controversy in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Under Lockdown! No Pandemic, Just Government Incompetence
DNA Video
DNA: Congress Weakened in indi Alliance After Haryana Defeat
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah to Become J&K CM, Independent MLAs Join NC
DNA Video
DNA: Ratan Tata - A True Patriot's Final Farewell
DNA Video
DNA: Why Do Attacks Happen During Hindu Festivals?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Government’s Big Move for Kumbh 2025 Security
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah’s Changing Stance on Article 370
NEWS ON ONE CLICK