Nitin Gadkari Unveils Rs 100 Commemorative Coin Honouring Spiritual Legacy Of Mataji Nirmala Devi Ji’s Birth Centenary

New Delhi: Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, released a Rs 100 commemorative coin in honour of HH Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi Ji to mark her Birth Centenary celebrations.

The event, organized at National Museum, was a heartfelt tribute to the immense contributions of HH Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi Ji in promoting spirituality, inner peace, and self-realization globally.

In his address, Gadkari highlighted the significance of HH Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi Ji’s teachings, emphasizing her lifelong dedication to uplifting humanity through the practice of Sahaja Yoga and her message of universal love. He mentioned that the release of this Rs 100 commemorative coin is a symbol of appreciation for her profound impact on spiritual and cultural values.

The Rs 100 commemorative coin features the image of HH Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi Ji, symbolizing her spiritual vision and the principles she embodied. It serves as a tribute to her enduring legacy and as a keepsake for those inspired by her teachings.