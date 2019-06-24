No proposal for strategic disinvestment of Navaratna CPSEs: Govt informs Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Arvind Ganpat Sawant, on Monday said that no proposal for strategic disinvestment of Navaratna CPSEs.

“There were 16 Navaratna CPSEs as on 31.3.2018. Out of these, the strategic disinvestment has been completed in two CPSEs namely, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. and Rural Electrification Corporation Limited. At present there is no proposal for strategic disinvestment of other Navaratna CPSEs,” Ganpat Sawant said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The list of Navaratnas include Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), Engineers India Limited (EIL), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), National Aluminium Company (NALCO), National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLCIL), Oil India Limited (OIL), Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) and Shipping Corporation of India (SCI).

As per Public Enterprises Survey 2017-18 that was laid in the Parliament on 27.12.2018, there were 339 Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) as on 31.03.2018, out of which 257 were in operation and 82 were under construction. Of the 257 operating CPSEs, 71 CPSEs had incurred losses during 2017-18., he added.