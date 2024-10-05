‘Not A Regular Billionaire’: Users React As Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal And Wife Turn Delivery Partners In Gurgaon

New Delhi: Deepinder Goyal, co-founder and CEO of Zomato recently took to the streets of Gurgaon, stepping into the role of a food delivery executive. Goyal was dressed in the signature company uniform along with his wife Grecia Munoz. They hopped onto a bike to personally deliver orders. By experiencing the daily challenges of his delivery partners firsthand, Goyal joins a growing list of CEOs who believe in understanding their businesses from the ground up.

Deepinder Goyal shared his recent experience on Instagram, saying, “Went out to deliver orders a couple of days ago, teaming up with,” tagging his wife. The CEO posted a series of photos showcasing their journey. One image shows them riding a bike, while another captures them checking a mobile phone, likely searching for a delivery address. Rest of the pictures feature the couple interacting with customers during their food delivery stint.

Take a look at the post

Here's How Users Responded:

One user commented, “Not a regular billionaire.”

Another praised, “Winning at life & business.”

“Different way of doing marketing,” wrote a third user.

A fourth user added, “@deepigoyal You are an inspiration.”