Now, book Sai Baba darshan online ticket through IRCTC website

New Delhi: In yet another passenger friendly move, e-ticket holder devotees visiting the temple of Shri Sai Baba at Shirdi to book Shri Sai Baba Darshan tickets online on www.irctc.co.in, the website of Indian Railway PSU, IRCTC.

This facility will be launched from 26th January, 2019.

Shri Saibaba Darshan tickets will be provided to users booking Railway e-tickets having selected destination stations namely - Shirdi Sai Nagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Nasik and Nagarsol.

Devotees availing the e-ticketing facility of IRCTC for Railway reserved tickets can avoid long queues by prior booking their Darshan tickets online and save their valuable time during their Shirdi visit

Users having PNRs with confirmed status at the time of booking will be provided this facility to book the Darshan Ticket at Booking Confirmation Page. Users who fail to avail booking option at the time of Booking Confirmation Page are provided further option to Book/Print Saibaba Darshan ticket at Ticket Booked History also.

Facility for booking Paid Darshan tickets online is being provided by IRCTC in association with Shri Sai Sansthan in Phase I. Later this facility will be extended to devotees availing free Darshan also.

Darshan dates selected can be either the date of arrival at the destination stations or any of the two following days after arrival date. Users can select their darshan date online on Sai Sansthan web portal after being re-directed from the IRCTC portal during the process of booking the Darshan ticket.

Only one darshan transaction is allowed per user coming through IRCTC. Once booked, users can PRINT Darshan tickets by visiting “Ticket Booked History” of particular PNR under My Account section of IRCTC. Darshan will be available for booked date only, however Users can go anytime on booked date.