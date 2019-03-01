Now, cancel air tickets within 24 hours of booking without any extra charge

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has finalised the new passenger charter and ammended few existing norms, that lays out the rights of air travellers in the country.

As per the revised rule, now passengers can cancel or amend the ticket without any additional charges within 24 hours of booking. However, beyond 24 hours of initial booking time, this option is not available and the passenger has to pay the relevant cancellation fees for amendment.

“The airline shall provide “Look-in option” for a period of 24 hours after booking ticket. During this period passenger can cancel or amend the ticket without any additional charges, except for the normal prevailing fare for the revised flight for which the ticket is sought to be amended,” the DGCA said in its circular said.

For example : A person booked his ticket on Delhi –Mumbai-Nanded sector on March 12 at 10:00 am and his date of departure is March 20 from Delhi. Now the person can avail the “Look-in option” for amending his ticket till March 13 up to 09:59 A.M.

This facility shall not be available for a flight whose departure is less than 7 days from booking date. It shall be the responsibility of the airline to ensure this provision through their contracts with travel agents/portals, DGCA said.