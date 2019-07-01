close

NS Vishwanathan

NS Vishwanathan re-appointed RBI Deputy Governor

Vishwanathan is one of the three Deputy Governors, besides B.P. Kanungo and M.K. Jain, at the central bank.

NS Vishwanathan re-appointed RBI Deputy Governor

Mumbai: NS Vishwanathan was on Monday re-appointed Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a year, an official order said.

After the Department of Financial Services in the Finance Ministry had recommended the name, the Union Cabinet's Appointments Committee approved his re-appointment for a period of one more year with effect from July 4 this year, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

His existing tenure was to end on Wednesday.

Vishwanathan is one of the three Deputy Governors, besides B.P. Kanungo and M.K. Jain, at the central bank.

Viral Acharya had last month resigned from the post of Deputy Governor, six months before the scheduled end of his three-year term. A New York University Economics Professor, he cited personal reasons for his resignation.

NS VishwanathanReserve Bank of IndiaRBI
